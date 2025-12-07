403
UN Reaffirms Support for Lebanon’s Unity
(MENAFN) UN Security Council President Samuel Zbogar on Saturday voiced strong backing for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, urging all factions to honor the ceasefire accord signed on Nov. 27, 2024.
He made these statements during a press briefing following a visit by a UN Security Council delegation to Beirut.
During their trip, members met with Lebanese authorities and inspected the Blue Line, the boundary that signifies Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.
Zbogar emphasized that the Security Council remains dedicated to Lebanon’s stability, as well as that of the surrounding region, and continues to conduct regular consultations regarding the situation in Lebanon and along the Blue Line.
“We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of ... the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year,” Zbogar said.
Recently, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the country “is preparing for a military escalation” amid concerns over a potential security deterioration in Lebanon, citing what it described as the “growing capabilities of Hezbollah.”
“We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence,” Zbogar added.
The UN Security Council had previously adopted Resolution 1701 on Aug. 11, 2006, which called for a full cessation of hostilities following the 33-day conflict between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.
