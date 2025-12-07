403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Benin soldiers stage coup, remove president Talon, appoint army leader
(MENAFN) A group of soldiers in Benin declared on the national broadcaster that they had taken control of the government and removed President Patrice Talon from office. They announced that Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri would head a newly created governing body referred to as the “Military Committee for Refoundation.”
According to reports, gunfire was heard near the presidential residence at Camp Guezo. In response, foreign officials in the country advised their nationals to stay indoors until conditions stabilize, urging them to remain at home “while the situation is fully clarified.”
Talon, previously known for his work in the business sector, has led Benin since 2016 and secured a second presidential term in 2021.
According to reports, gunfire was heard near the presidential residence at Camp Guezo. In response, foreign officials in the country advised their nationals to stay indoors until conditions stabilize, urging them to remain at home “while the situation is fully clarified.”
Talon, previously known for his work in the business sector, has led Benin since 2016 and secured a second presidential term in 2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment