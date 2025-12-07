Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Maluku Region

2025-12-07 07:06:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Maluku region of Indonesia on Sunday to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the quake's epicenter was located 150 km from the Tanimbar Islands, at a depth of 103 km casualties or material damage have been reported so far is prone to frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Gulf Times

