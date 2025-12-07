Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
14 Killed, 34 Injured In Passenger Bus Crash In Southern Algeria

2025-12-07 07:06:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fourteen people, including two soldiers, were killed and 34 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in southern Algeria Press Service reported that the accident occurred on the road linking the provinces of Tindouf and Bechar, specifically on National Route 50 in Tabalbala District, in Beni Abbes August, a traffic accident in a valley near Algiers resulted in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to others.

Gulf Times

