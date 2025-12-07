No Emissions Detected Near Bromine Company, Air Quality Within Standards, Says Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman said the ministry has taken seriously the issues raised during the Lower House of Parliament's oversight session on December 1 regarding environmental conditions in al-Iraq area in Karak Governorate.He explained that he conducted a field visit to directly assess the situation, noting that specialized technical teams from the ministry had already inspected the area, conducting detailed measurements and tests using accredited laboratories and mobile monitoring units.Suleiman said the results showed no recorded emissions and confirmed that air quality levels meet approved environmental standards at the Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) site and surrounding areas, including the locations mentioned during the session, which lie approximately 12 kilometers from the JBC.He stressed that the ministry will continue addressing all observations and strengthening environmental monitoring programs to safeguard public health and environmental safety in line with applicable regulations.