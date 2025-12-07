Hadid Showcases JNRCS's Local, Regional Humanitarian Role

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – President of the Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), Dr. Mohammad Hadid, said the society has worked for years to "be the voice of victims and the voiceless people, based on the values??of humanity, neutrality, and independence."Hadid added that humanitarian principles form the cornerstone of humanitarian work, aimed to protect people's dignity, security, and safety.Hadid's remarks came during the JNRCS's ceremony for representatives from various embassies in the Kingdom, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Declaration of the Fundamental Principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.Hadid stated that humanitarian diplomacy is not merely a professional field, but a moral responsibility based on the belief in the value of every human life, regardless of nationality, religion, gender, or political affiliation.In this regard, he noted this approach is a commitment to engage courageously, negotiate with integrity, and act with compassion, reflecting the essence of our shared humanity.Hadid added that the world today has an opportunity to redefine the concept of humanitarian diplomacy in the 21st century to achieve protection and human dignity.On future steps, Hadid called for promoting voices of communities, building alliances that transcend traditional boundaries, and defending humanitarian principles without compromise.In turn, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Jordan, Yann Fridez, called for adhering to the movement's fundamental principles, noting the necessity of disseminating the provisions of international humanitarian law.He also highlighted the ICRC's essential role in alleviating the suffering of people affected by the increasing challenges facing humanitarian work.Concluding the event, Hadid presented three cases showcasing JNRCS's "prominent" role in mitigating the effects of crises, mainly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing support to the Gaza Strip via Jordanian border crossing based on humanitarian needs, and providing ongoing support to refugees of various nationalities both inside and outside camps in Jordan.