Real Estate Sales Up 1% In First Eleven Months Of 2025, Department Data Show

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Real estate sales in the Kingdom increased by 1 percent during the first eleven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to data released by the Department of Lands and Survey. The department said the uptick was driven by a similar rise in both apartment and land transactions.On a monthly basis, apartment sales grew by 4 percent compared with the same month last year, while land sales also rose by 4 percent. Month-on-month, however, land transactions declined by 9 percent. The number of properties purchased by companies reached 10,566 during the same period.Total real estate sales through the end of November stood at 139,261 properties, including 54,983 in the Amman Governorate, accounting for 39 percent of all sales, and 84,278 properties in other governorates, representing 61 percent.In the capital, transactions included 22,598 apartments and 32,385 plots of land. Other governorates recorded 11,135 apartment sales and 73,143 land sales.East Amman recorded the highest number of apartment sales, led by the Nuwayjis/Rawwaq Basin with 600 apartments sold. This was followed by Zarqa Governorate's Batrawi/Southern Basin with 588 apartments. Other high-activity areas included Tabarbour/Mayyala Basin (535 apartments), Abu Nseir/Asaha al-Faqir Basin (495 apartments), Jubaiha/Abu Awf Basin (453 apartments), and Wadi al-Seer/Deir Ghbar Basin (411 apartments).Non-Jordanian property purchases totaled approximately 2,246 during the first eleven months of 2025, marking a 12 percent decline compared with the corresponding period in 2024. This included 1,358 apartment transactions, down 9 percent.