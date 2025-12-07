Nizami Ganjavi Center Holds Guangzhou Meeting Ahead Of XIII Global Baku Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Nizami Ganjavi International Center held a meeting in Guangzhou, China, to prepare for the XIII Global Baku Forum, scheduled for March 2026.

Azernews reports, citing the Center, that the meeting focused on discussing the conceptual framework of the Forum, its main topics, and strategies for engaging international partners.

Members of the Center's Board of Directors attended the meeting. Discussions highlighted global security, sustainable development, economic transformation, and the impact of technological changes as priority themes for the Forum.

It was also noted that high-level joint panels would be organised with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to strengthen collaboration.

Additionally, side events in partnership with the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) and The Economist magazine are planned within the Forum's framework.

The meeting further addressed the Center's participation and support in the XIII World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, as well as potential collaboration with UN-Habitat in this area.

The next preparatory meeting is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.