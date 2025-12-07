Ashes: Steve Smith, Jofra Archer In Tense Confrontation During Test

Australia captain Steve Smith and England fast bowler Jofra Archer got into a tense confrontation during the closing moments of the second Ashes Test on Sunday. Smith sledged Archer saying, "Bowl fast when there's nothing going on champion," as per com.

Australia defeated England in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane by eight wickets to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. England could only manage to secure a lead of 64 runs in their second batting innings, meaning Australia needed just 65 to win. While the English bowlers sclaped the wickets of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Jake Weatherald made sure there were no more inroads for the visitors as Smith hit the winning six, securing his team another dominant win.

Fiery On-Field Exchange

Although the outcome of the match was largely a foregone conclusion, England pacer Jofra Archer continued to bowl at full intensity, particularly targeting Smith -- a batter he has never managed to get out. Both were involved in an intense on-field verbal exchange.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of Australia's second innings, moments after Smith struck a leg-side boundary off Archer, sparking the exchange. Archer had a go at Smith and Smith retorted with "Bowl fast when there's nothing going on champion."

Things did not end here as Smith's pull shot seemed to aggravate Archer, who fired back straightaway with a bouncer clocking over 150 km/h. After Smith failed to connect with an attempted uppercut, Archer stepped in close and had a verbal go at the batter. Smith hit back by taking 10 runs off Archer's next two deliveries -- including a six. He then again had a brief verbal exchange with Archer.

Australia finished the match in the very next over, with Smith launching Gus Atkinson for a leg-side six to secure an eight-wicket win.

