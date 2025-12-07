403
Benin Authorities Counter Coup Attempt
(MENAFN) Benin’s security apparatus is addressing an attempted takeover, with officials insisting the situation is “under control,” according to Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, who spoke to a media outlet on Sunday.
Wadagni explained that “We are clearing things out, but it is not over. We are safe,” noting that the individuals involved in the coup attempt were still maintaining their positions.
On Sunday, a contingent of Beninese troops informed the state broadcaster that they had ousted President Patrice Talon and designated Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri as the head of a newly established “Military Committee for Refoundation.”
During their declaration, the soldiers proclaimed the suspension of the nation’s constitution and the disbanding of all governmental bodies and political organizations, adding that Benin’s borders would be sealed.
In addition, the French Embassy in Benin issued a statement reporting that gunfire had been detected at Camp Guezo, situated close to the presidential residence.
The embassy cautioned its nationals to stay indoors for the time being as a precautionary measure, “while the situation is fully clarified.”
Talon, previously a businessman, has led the West African country since 2016 and secured a second mandate in 2021.
