Fire breaks out in Indian nightclub, killing twenty-three people
(MENAFN) A tragic fire at a nightclub in Goa, a popular tourist destination on India’s western coast, claimed the lives of 23 people, according to reports.
The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in the Arpora district. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant posted on social media, “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people.”
After inspecting the site, Sawant announced that an inquiry had been ordered. “The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed,” he said, adding that “those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”
Reports suggest the fire was triggered by a cylinder explosion, and most of the victims were kitchen staff at the nightclub.
