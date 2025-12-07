Half-Clad Body Of Woman Found Near Home In Bengal's Nodakhali Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 7 (IANS) The half-clad body of a woman was recovered from a forested area in Nodakhali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, an official said, adding that two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.

It has been learnt that the woman's body was found in a forested patch near her house in Nodakhali, triggering tension and anger among the local residents.

Family members and neighbours have alleged that the woman was raped and then murdered and that she was attacked very close to her residence, heightening fears in the locality.

However, the police said that it is not currently possible to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted and that any conclusion can be drawn only after the postmortem report is received from the hospital concerned.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident and are questioning them to ascertain their exact role and any wider conspiracy behind the crime.

According to the police, people in the area noticed a woman lying in the forested area near her house in the early hours of Sunday. Her saree and clothes were torn and there were multiple injury marks visible on different parts of her body.

As soon as the local residents got to know about the matter, they rushed to the spot, rescued the woman from the forested patch and took her to the hospital in a critical condition. The police were also informed immediately about the incident and reached the spot shortly thereafter.

The doctors at the hospital declared the woman dead on arrival. The family members of the deceased woman later alleged that she was raped and murdered in the forest near her home and demanded swift action against all those involved.

Officers from Nodakhali police station have already arrested two persons in connection with the incident and are questioning them.

The police have registered a murder case and lodged an FIR based on the complaint filed by the deceased's family members.

"The body has been sent for autopsy. Once we receive the report, it will be ascertained whether she was raped or not. A murder case has been initiated. Two persons have been arrested. They are being questioned to find out whether anyone else is involved in the incident. The investigation is on and all angles are being probed," said a senior police officer.

According to local residents, the woman's body was found covered only with a blood-stained sheet.

"She had no enmity with anyone. She was a very good girl. Her husband died a few years ago. She was found very close to her home, and the entire area is in shock," said a local resident.