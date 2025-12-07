Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Governor Rivalries And Reluctant Unity: How Brazil's Right Responded To Flávio Bolsonaro's Move


2025-12-07 06:11:21
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
1. Brazil's main right-leaning governors reacted very differently to Flávio Bolsonaro entering the 2026 race.

2. Some rushed to back him, while others quietly kept their own national plans alive.

3. Their choices will decide whether voters see one broad alternative to the current government or a divided field.

When Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said he would run for president in 2026, the spotlight quickly shifted away from him and onto a small group of powerful state governors.

These leaders control budgets, police forces and local machines in key regions. They are the people who can turn an online movement into real votes, or let it fragment.

In Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado kept his course. He praised the Bolsonaro family's decision, but calmly repeated that he is still in the race and wants to remove the current ruling party from power.

His message is simple: experience, order and a firmer economic hand in Brasília.


Governor Rivalries And Reluctant Unity: How Brazil's Right Responded To Flávio Bolsonaro's Move
In Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema did the same. He reminded voters that even Jair Bolsonaro once defended several right-wing names in the first round, as long as they unite later.

Zema presents himself as a pro-business manager who can fix accounts and attract investment, rather than fight cultural wars all day.

Further south, Rio Grande do Sul's Eduardo Leite speaks to voters tired of constant shouting.

He calls for“de-radicalisation” and tries to offer a more moderate, modern face, without signing up to every agenda of the current federal government.

On the other side, two governors tied to Flávio's party moved fast to close ranks.

Jorginho Mello in Santa Catarina and Cláudio Castro in Rio de Janeiro publicly blessed the senator as the natural standard-bearer and repeated that the priority is stopping another four years of the same national project.

Hovering over everything are two almost-silent figures: São Paulo's Tarcísio de Freitas and Paraná's Ratinho Junior. Both are popular, business-friendly and seen as possible future presidents.

By staying vague, they keep every door open – including the option of stepping in later if the right fails to agree on a single path.

MENAFN07122025007421016031ID1110447979



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search