Diabetes Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Promising Drugs And MOA Innovations Reshape Future Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Diabetes Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the Diabetes pipeline landscape. It covers the Diabetes pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diabetes therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetes Pipeline Report



On December 04, 2025- Novo Nordisk A/S conducted a study compares 2 medicines for type 1 and type 2 diabetes - faster aspart (a new medicine) and insulin aspart (a medicine doctors can already prescribe). Participants will either get faster aspart or insulin aspart (NovoRapid®) - which treatment is decided by chance. Both medicines will be taken together with insulin degludec. Participants will need to take 1 injection 4 times every day: 3 injections 0-2 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner and 1 injection at the same time every day. All study medicines are provided in pens. A pen is a tool to inject insulin under the skin study will last for about 7 months (30 weeks).

Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels due to the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin, a hormone essential for regulating glucose. The disease primarily exists in two main forms: Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, and Type 2 diabetes, which is more common and often associated with insulin resistance and lifestyle factors such as obesity and poor diet. Other types include gestational diabetes, which occurs during pregnancy, and rarer forms such as Maturity-Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY) and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA).

Diabetes Emerging Drugs Profile

Cadisegliatin: vTv Therapeutics

Cadisegliatin, also known as TTP399, is an innovative oral medication developed by vTv Therapeutics, designed as a liver-selective glucokinase activator. It aims to serve as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D). This drug has been recognized for its potential to improve glycemic control by enhancing hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage independently of insulin, addressing a critical need in diabetes management. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.

LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and Company

Insulin efsitora alfa (LY3209590) is a once-weekly basal insulin, a fusion protein that combines a novel single-chain variant of insulin with a human IgG2 Fc domain. It is specifically designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration, and with its low peak-to-trough ratio, it has the potential to provide more stable glucose levels (less glucose variability) throughout the week. Efsitora is in phase III development for adults with type 1 and 2 diabetes.

CT-388: Roche

CT-388 is a once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). CT-388 was designed to have potent activity on both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors but with minimal to no ß-arrestin recruitment on either receptor. This biased signaling significantly minimizes receptor internalization and consequent desensitization, which is expected to lead to prolonged pharmacological activity. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals

HU6 is an investigational, first-in-class oral therapy developed by Rivus Pharmaceuticals. It belongs to a new drug class called Controlled Metabolic Accelerators (CMAs), which are designed to selectively increase fat metabolism, leading to fat loss while preserving muscle mass. HU6 works by subtly increasing resting metabolism, specifically by activating a process called mitochondrial uncoupling. This process increases the oxidation of sugars and fats without reducing ATP (energy) production, resulting in the selective reduction of accumulated fat throughout the body. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Diabetes.

XW014: Sciwind Biosciences

XW014 is an oral small molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist developed by Sciwind Biosciences for the treatment of obesity and Diabetes (T2D). XW014 functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone that is released after meals. This hormone plays a key role in regulating glucose metabolism by stimulating insulin secretion, inhibiting glucagon release, and promoting satiety. As an oral small molecule, XW014 offers advantages over traditional peptide-based GLP-1 therapies, such as ease of administration and the potential for combination therapies with other oral medications. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.

K-833: Kallyope Inc.

K-833 is an investigational oral small-molecule developed by Kallyope Inc., designed as a nutrient receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. K-833, often studied in combination with Kallyope's other candidate K-757, targets G-protein coupled receptors (specifically GPR119), which are involved in the release of hormones that suppress appetite and regulate glucose. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetes.

The Diabetes Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetes with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetes Treatment.

Diabetes Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetes Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetes market

Diabetes Companies

The Diabetes pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetes Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Diabetes Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

