Kiln Services Ltd Unveils Scalable Modular Log Drying Kilns For Efficient Wood Processing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Essex, UK - Kiln Services Ltd, a UK-based leader in timber drying solutions, has announced the release of its advanced modular log drying kiln systems. Designed for scalability, performance, and energy efficiency, these kilns meet the increasing demand for quality dried wood in the timber and biomass sectors.
Meeting the Growing Demand for Efficient Log Drying
As the use of dried logs in renewable energy and commercial timber grows, the need for consistent and efficient drying has become critical. With high moisture content reducing burn efficiency and product quality, businesses are turning to advanced wood drying kiln systems to maximise heat output, reduce waste, and meet environmental standards.
Modular Kiln Design Enables Low-Cost, Scalable Expansion
Three Standard Module Sizes
Kiln Services Ltd offers three modular kiln sizes to suit a wide range of requirements: 12m, 20m, and 30m per module. Each unit is engineered for standalone use or seamless integration into a larger drying system.
Easy Expansion Without Added Complexity
As demand increases, users can expand a single-module system into a larger kiln, such as from 20m to 100m, by adding intermediate modules. The original door set, control system, and insulated panels remain in use, keeping expansion costs low. Internal connections between heat exchangers mean the original boiler system can remain unchanged, provided it has adequate capacity.
Engineered for Fast, Energy-Efficient Drying
Superior Air Management Through Multiple Air Pass Design
Unlike single pass systems, Kiln Services Ltd kilns feature a multiple air pass design. Heated air is forced through the log stack at high velocity and redirected every two hours to ensure even drying. This method allows hot air to pass through the logs hundreds of times, absorbing more moisture before venting.
Intelligent Ventilation System
Vents open only when humidity reaches a preset level, conserving heat. With each cubic metre of air at 70 degree C capable of carrying over 200 grams of water, this approach significantly increases drying efficiency compared to container-based or single pass systems.
Advanced Control Systems and Heat Recovery Options
Flexible Control Systems
A variety of control systems are available, ranging from fully automated computer programs to basic automatic options. These systems are designed to fit both the application and the budget.
Integrated Heat Recovery
The optional heat recovery system reuses exhaust air to preheat incoming air by up to 40 degree C, reducing heat consumption by as much as 20%. This system supports wood chip, hand-fired biomass, kerosene, and natural gas boilers.
Environmental and Operational Advantages of Kiln Drying
Enhanced Combustion and Moisture Reduction
Fresh logs may contain up to 80% moisture, which reduces burn efficiency. Kiln drying removes this moisture, allowing more energy to be used for heating rather than evaporation.
Sterilisation and Pest Elimination
A drying temperature of 70 degree C also sterilises logs, eliminating insects and larvae, making them ideal for both fuel and structural applications.
About Kiln Services Ltd
Founded in 1975, Kiln Services Ltd is the UK's leading manufacturer of timber drying and heat treatment kilns. The company offers a wide range of wood drying kiln systems, from 2m to 280m, to support sawmills, pallet manufacturers, fencing producers, biomass suppliers, and research facilities. Kilns can be customised with forklift or track loading, and turnkey packages include boilers, pipework, and full installations.
For more information, contact Kiln Services Ltd in Essex at 01621 785 935.
For more information about our log drying kiln systems or to explore our full range of wood drying kiln solutions, visit our website.
