Prince Rashid, U.S. Envoy To UN Discuss Jordan's Humanitarian Efforts For Gaza (Expanded)

Zarqa, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), received Ambassador Mike Waltz, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, to discuss Jordan's efforts in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.The meeting was attended by representatives of UN agencies in Jordan and a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Amman.His Royal Highness affirmed Jordan's commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to continue its humanitarian role toward Gaza through an effective operational system and international partnerships.For their part, the visiting delegation praised the level of logistical development and the Jordanian humanitarian corridor, which has become a key route for delivering aid to the Strip.The meeting also addressed ways to facilitate the operation of the Jordanian relief corridor and to overcome all obstacles to ensure the delivery of the largest possible amount of aid with greater efficiency.His Royal Highness and the visiting delegation inaugurated the Organization's new logistics operations center, which enhances humanitarian response capabilities and boosts readiness.Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with officials from the United Nations and its agencies, Waltz said his country values its partnership with Jordan and the vital role it plays in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.He detailed that United States assistance includes tents, shelters, blankets, medical supplies, food, flour, and other essential items.He highlighted that the ceasefire, the implementation of the agreement, and the release of hostages create conditions conducive to Gaza's reconstruction, strengthening security, and expanding the humanitarian response, including emergency assistance and rebuilding efforts.Waltz said his visit aims to help remove bureaucratic obstacles and support the advancement of humanitarian operations in the coming period.