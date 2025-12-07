Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Meet Chief Adviser Of Bangladesh's Interim Government In Dhaka

MENAFN - AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, together with Arzu Aliyeva, the head of Baku Media Centre, have paid a visit to Dhaka, the capital of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Azernews reports that on 7 December, as part of their visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, world-renowned economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

During the meeting, the warmest greetings of President Ilham Aliyev were conveyed to Chief Adviser Yunus. It was noted that he had made numerous visits to Azerbaijan over the years-including most recently in November 2024 to participate in COP29-during which he met the President several times and was always warmly received.

It was emphasised that Azerbaijan and Bangladesh enjoy longstanding friendly relations and successfully cooperate across various formats.

Professor Yunus was informed that Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva had visited a local institution in Dhaka that supports orphans and children without parental care.

It was highlighted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union are keen to implement joint humanitarian, social, youth, volunteer, environmental and nature protection projects in cooperation with relevant Bangladeshi organisations.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus recalled with pleasure his meetings with the President of Azerbaijan during his numerous visits, and asked that his personal greetings be conveyed to the Head of State. He reiterated the point he made during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev at COP29-that there is significant potential for productive cooperation between the two countries-and stressed the importance of transforming this potential into practical initiatives.

Professor Yunus expressed his deep appreciation for Azerbaijan's efforts in advancing cooperation and delivering practical support programmes, noting that he had personally witnessed Azerbaijan's remarkable achievements across many fields.