Kejriwal On 3-Day Gujarat Tour, Condoles Deaths In Goa Fire Tragedy

Kejriwal to Begin Three-Day Gujarat Visit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat today, where he is scheduled to participate in multiple programs across the state.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "I am going to Gujarat today for a three-day tour. I will participate in several programs there." तीन दिन के दौरे पर आज गुजरात जा रहा हूँ। वहाँ कई कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होऊँगा। - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2025

Expresses Grief Over Goa Fire Tragedy

Earlier today, in a post on X, Kejriwal expressed grief over the tragic fire at a club in Arpora, Goa, which claimed 25 lives. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, hoping all those affected find strength during this devastating time.

Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2025

