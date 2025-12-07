403
US Supreme court to review Trump’s birthright citizenship order
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court announced Friday that it will hear a case challenging whether President Donald Trump’s executive order altering birthright citizenship rules violates the Constitution, according to reports.
Trump’s order stipulates that children born in the United States would not automatically receive citizenship if one parent is illegally residing in the country or is not an American citizen. Currently, under the 14th Amendment, anyone born on US soil is granted citizenship regardless of parental citizenship status, which the amendment does not explicitly mention.
Several lower courts have blocked the president’s restrictions, preventing the order from taking effect nationwide. The Trump administration appealed those decisions to the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority that has generally favored Trump and Republican positions in recent federal rulings.
The case is scheduled to be argued next year, with the hearing set for spring and a final decision expected by early summer. Trump signed the birthright citizenship order on Jan. 20, the first day of his second term, framing it as part of his broader crackdown on illegal immigration while seeking to reshape long-standing constitutional precedent.
This is the first Trump-era immigration policy to reach the Supreme Court for a definitive ruling. If upheld, the order would overturn more than 125 years of unrestricted birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.
