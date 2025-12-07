Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Supreme court to review Trump’s birthright citizenship order

US Supreme court to review Trump’s birthright citizenship order


2025-12-07 04:39:02
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court announced Friday that it will hear a case challenging whether President Donald Trump’s executive order altering birthright citizenship rules violates the Constitution, according to reports.

Trump’s order stipulates that children born in the United States would not automatically receive citizenship if one parent is illegally residing in the country or is not an American citizen. Currently, under the 14th Amendment, anyone born on US soil is granted citizenship regardless of parental citizenship status, which the amendment does not explicitly mention.

Several lower courts have blocked the president’s restrictions, preventing the order from taking effect nationwide. The Trump administration appealed those decisions to the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority that has generally favored Trump and Republican positions in recent federal rulings.

The case is scheduled to be argued next year, with the hearing set for spring and a final decision expected by early summer. Trump signed the birthright citizenship order on Jan. 20, the first day of his second term, framing it as part of his broader crackdown on illegal immigration while seeking to reshape long-standing constitutional precedent.

This is the first Trump-era immigration policy to reach the Supreme Court for a definitive ruling. If upheld, the order would overturn more than 125 years of unrestricted birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

MENAFN07122025000045017281ID1110447722



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search