403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark to halve military aid to Ukraine in 2026
(MENAFN) Denmark will allocate half as much funding for military aid to Ukraine in 2026 compared to 2025. The flow of aid from one of Kiev’s key backers is projected to decline even further beyond 2026. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen revealed the figure in a response to the parliamentary defense committee, broadcaster DK reported on Thursday. Funds allocated will drop to 9.4 billion kroner (nearly $1.5 billion) next year from 16.5 billion kroner (around $2.6 billion) spent this year.
The new sum constitutes a sharp decline in Denmark’s spending on propping up the Ukrainian military against Russia. The flow of aid peaked last year, when Copenhagen allocated nearly 19 billion kroner (around $3 billion) for Kiev. The decline is expected to continue in the coming years, with the Danish government planning to spend roughly 1.1 billion kroner in 2027 and just 1 billion kroner (around $156 million) in 2028.
Denmark has become one of the key backers of Ukraine in terms of military aid, spending over 70 billion kroner (about $11 billion) over the course of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.
While the figure, in absolute terms, is dwarfed by the assistance of the US, Germany, and the UK, Denmark is unrivaled GDP-wise, having spent over 2% of its national output to support Kiev. Copenhagen established the so-called Ukraine Fund framework, determining the levels of assistance it is able to provide. The country has been struggling to refill the war chest and is seeking to shift from handouts to joint weaponry production with Ukrainian companies.
This week, major Ukrainian defense contractor Fire Point began building a military industrial facility in Denmark, likely to become the first Ukrainian-owned military plant on NATO soil.
The announcement was marred by the $100 million graft scandal unfolding in Ukraine, as Fire Point reportedly faced investigations for alleged bribery of officials, inflated prices, and misreported deliveries. Poulsen acknowledged that Copenhagen is concerned about the scandal and expects explanations from Kiev regarding Fire Point. At the same time, the minister claimed the upcoming Danish facility was not directly linked to the affair, given that it is managed by a local subsidiary.
Russia has long condemned the enduring Western military aid to Kiev, arguing it would only prolong hostilities rather than change the ultimate outcome of the conflict.
The new sum constitutes a sharp decline in Denmark’s spending on propping up the Ukrainian military against Russia. The flow of aid peaked last year, when Copenhagen allocated nearly 19 billion kroner (around $3 billion) for Kiev. The decline is expected to continue in the coming years, with the Danish government planning to spend roughly 1.1 billion kroner in 2027 and just 1 billion kroner (around $156 million) in 2028.
Denmark has become one of the key backers of Ukraine in terms of military aid, spending over 70 billion kroner (about $11 billion) over the course of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.
While the figure, in absolute terms, is dwarfed by the assistance of the US, Germany, and the UK, Denmark is unrivaled GDP-wise, having spent over 2% of its national output to support Kiev. Copenhagen established the so-called Ukraine Fund framework, determining the levels of assistance it is able to provide. The country has been struggling to refill the war chest and is seeking to shift from handouts to joint weaponry production with Ukrainian companies.
This week, major Ukrainian defense contractor Fire Point began building a military industrial facility in Denmark, likely to become the first Ukrainian-owned military plant on NATO soil.
The announcement was marred by the $100 million graft scandal unfolding in Ukraine, as Fire Point reportedly faced investigations for alleged bribery of officials, inflated prices, and misreported deliveries. Poulsen acknowledged that Copenhagen is concerned about the scandal and expects explanations from Kiev regarding Fire Point. At the same time, the minister claimed the upcoming Danish facility was not directly linked to the affair, given that it is managed by a local subsidiary.
Russia has long condemned the enduring Western military aid to Kiev, arguing it would only prolong hostilities rather than change the ultimate outcome of the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment