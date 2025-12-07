403
Trump reveals drop by ninety-four per cent of drugs smuggled to US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that illegal drugs entering the country via sea routes have decreased by 94% and announced plans to launch similar operations targeting land-based trafficking, according to reports.
Speaking at the State Department’s Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner in Washington, Trump remarked, “I'm trying to figure out who the other 6% is, because frankly, I think ... they got to be the bravest people,” referring to those still attempting to smuggle drugs into the US. He added, regarding land operations, “We know every route, we know every house, we know where they live. We know everything about them.”
Critics have accused Trump of exaggerating statistics to enhance his image. The president described drug trafficking as “like a terrible war,” claiming that 300,000 people were killed by illegal drugs last year and vowing to prevent further loss of life.
Since September, at least 22 strikes have been carried out in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific on vessels suspected of transporting narcotics, resulting in at least 87 deaths. Members of Congress have questioned both the legality and effectiveness of these actions, noting that there has been no public evidence confirming the boats carried drugs and that those on board were killed without a chance to demonstrate innocence.
Earlier in the day, Trump presented gold medallions to actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Michael Crawford, and musician George Strait as part of the annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the awardees, stating that they “have given America prominence globally and represented the country well.”
