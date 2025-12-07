403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary Plans Major Business Delegation to Russia
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday that a substantial business delegation will be visiting Russia.
"A huge business delegation will be traveling to Moscow in early December exclusively to discuss economic issues," Orban stated during an appearance on M1 TV at an event in central Hungary.
The prime minister explained that Hungary is currently in discussions with Russia to determine how strategic and economic collaboration will be organized once the Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow are removed.
In late November, Orban held an almost four-hour-long meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.
The two leaders focused on bilateral relations and the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Orban described the summit as "successful" and emphasized the need for an expedited commencement of high-level negotiations between Russia and Europe.
Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Western countries have intensified economic pressure on Russia, implementing 19 rounds of sanctions.
Russia has repeatedly argued that such unilateral measures are unlawful and opposed them, recently describing them as “a double-edged sword.”
"A huge business delegation will be traveling to Moscow in early December exclusively to discuss economic issues," Orban stated during an appearance on M1 TV at an event in central Hungary.
The prime minister explained that Hungary is currently in discussions with Russia to determine how strategic and economic collaboration will be organized once the Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow are removed.
In late November, Orban held an almost four-hour-long meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin.
The two leaders focused on bilateral relations and the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Orban described the summit as "successful" and emphasized the need for an expedited commencement of high-level negotiations between Russia and Europe.
Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Western countries have intensified economic pressure on Russia, implementing 19 rounds of sanctions.
Russia has repeatedly argued that such unilateral measures are unlawful and opposed them, recently describing them as “a double-edged sword.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment