Egypt urges international force to monitor Gaza ceasefire
(MENAFN) Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday urged the rapid deployment of an international stabilization force (ISF) along Gaza’s “yellow line” to monitor compliance with the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Speaking at the Doha Forum 2025, Abdelatty emphasized that international oversight is necessary because Israel “every day violates the ceasefire while claiming the other side is at fault.”
The “yellow line” separates areas under Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed movement under the ceasefire. Abdelatty called for a peacekeeping, rather than peace-enforcing, mandate to consolidate the ceasefire before advancing to the next phase of the US-brokered Trump peace plan. He stressed that Palestinians should govern their own affairs and that Gaza and the West Bank must remain integral parts of an independent Palestinian state.
Abdelatty highlighted the humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that the Rafah crossing with Egypt remains open 24/7 from the Egyptian side, while Israel continues to block access from Gaza. He condemned forced displacement, stating that only Palestinians requiring medical assistance should leave. He urged the international community to “flood Gaza with humanitarian and medical aid” and prepare for reconstruction ahead of winter, citing the ongoing suffering of civilians.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 70,000 people in Gaza and injured nearly 171,000, according to local health authorities. Abdelatty described conditions in the West Bank as “even worse,” citing daily settler attacks aimed at terrorizing civilians and forcing displacement.
UN Resolution 2803 established a Board of Peace, an international stabilization force, and a new administrative committee in Gaza to support ceasefire implementation and transitional governance. The first phase of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, rebuilding Gaza, and establishing a new governing mechanism independent of Hamas. Abdelatty emphasized that empowering the Palestinian Authority in Gaza is essential to unify the territories and ensure lasting stability.
