Turkish Airlines inks codeshare deal with S. African Airways
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national airline, Turkish Airlines, announced on Friday that it has entered into a codeshare agreement with South African Airways, the country’s flag carrier, with joint flights scheduled to begin on March 1, 2026.
The agreement was formalized during a ceremony in Geneva, attended by Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines, and John Lamola, CEO of South African Airways, according to official statements.
Bolat emphasized the benefits for travelers, saying, "As the flag carriers of the two countries, we are offering our passengers the opportunity to benefit from more comprehensive travel options," adding that he expects the collaboration to extend beyond commercial interests and to strengthen the long-standing cultural and tourism ties between the two nations.
Lamola described the partnership as a strategic initiative aimed at expanding dependable and competitive air travel for passengers. He stated that Turkish Airlines is "a well-regarded global carrier," and noted that the agreement reflects both airlines’ shared commitment to enhancing connectivity between Africa and Türkiye while supporting tourism, trade, and sustainable economic growth.
The codeshare is set to start on March 1, 2026, with the goal of deepening commercial cooperation and offering travelers a broader range of options. Under the agreement, South African Airways will codeshare on routes including Johannesburg-Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius. Turkish Airlines, in turn, will codeshare on routes such as Istanbul-Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.
