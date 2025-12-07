403
Guterres vows to keep pushing for two-state solution
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that he will “not shut up” in pushing for the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the need for concrete political progress. Speaking at the 2025 UN Reham Al-Farra (RAF) Fellowship session on Friday, Guterres warned young journalists that the world is facing a “perfect storm” of overlapping crises, including conflicts, climate chaos, rising inequality, and unregulated artificial intelligence.
“It is absolutely essential that we move to Phase Two, and that the final result is the two-state solution… There will be no peace in the Middle East without the self-determination of the Palestinian people,” he said, adding that even if the Security Council fails to act, he “will not shut up” if developments deviate from international law and the UN Charter.
Guterres painted a stark picture of the global situation, citing the Russia-Ukraine war, mass casualties in Gaza, escalating violence in Sudan, Myanmar, and the Sahel, and the spread of terrorism across Africa. He criticized the Security Council as “paralyzed” and structurally outdated, noting the absence of permanent representation for Africa and Latin America and a veto system that “protects violations of international law.”
On climate issues, Guterres issued a severe warning, admitting, “My generation has failed in relation to climate action.” He said global emissions pledges fall far short of the reductions needed to avoid a temperature rise above 1.5°C, threatening human health, food security, and global stability.
The Secretary-General also called for greater representation of the Global South and reform of international institutions. “Power is never distributed. Power is taken,” he stated, highlighting the growing economic influence of countries like Brazil, India, China, and Indonesia while noting that global governance structures still reflect the post-World War II era.
Guterres warned of the humanitarian consequences of declining aid contributions, particularly from the United States and other donors, describing the situation as a “deep disaster” for communities facing hunger, insufficient healthcare, and failing infrastructure. UN agencies are consolidating resources and supply chains to protect vulnerable populations.
Urging young journalists to stay engaged, he stressed that solutions to global challenges depend on strong multilateral institutions. “There is no solution to global issues without strong multilateral institutions… The answer is not to get rid of them, but to transform them,” Guterres said, encouraging youth to pursue reform rather than abandon international systems.
