403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Bhutan Review Hydropower Collaboration, Transmission Plans
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 4 (KNN) Bhutan's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss and deepen bilateral cooperation in the power sector.
Focus on Hydropower Cooperation
During the meeting, the two sides discussed key aspects of Indo-Bhutan hydropower collaboration, which dates back to 1961, followed by a formal Agreement on Hydroelectric Power Cooperation in 2006.
The Ministers deliberated on the commercial optimisation of power generation from the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (1,020 MW). Emphasis was also placed on ensuring the early commissioning of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project (1,200 MW), which is a critical component of Bhutan's hydropower capacity.
Sankosh Project and Transmission Planning
The talks also focused on the future roadmap for the Sankosh Hydropower Project and reviewed cross-border power transmission links planned up to 2040. Emphasis was placed on streamlining approvals for power scheduling, particularly during Bhutan's lean generation periods.
Both sides reaffirmed the strong and longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan and expressed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in the power sector.
(KNN Bureau)
Focus on Hydropower Cooperation
During the meeting, the two sides discussed key aspects of Indo-Bhutan hydropower collaboration, which dates back to 1961, followed by a formal Agreement on Hydroelectric Power Cooperation in 2006.
The Ministers deliberated on the commercial optimisation of power generation from the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (1,020 MW). Emphasis was also placed on ensuring the early commissioning of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project (1,200 MW), which is a critical component of Bhutan's hydropower capacity.
Sankosh Project and Transmission Planning
The talks also focused on the future roadmap for the Sankosh Hydropower Project and reviewed cross-border power transmission links planned up to 2040. Emphasis was placed on streamlining approvals for power scheduling, particularly during Bhutan's lean generation periods.
Both sides reaffirmed the strong and longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan and expressed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in the power sector.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment