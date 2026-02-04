Abu Dhabi Announces New Speed Limits On 3 Major Roads From February 9

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 1:43 PM UPDATED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 2:00 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



Share:







The Joint Traffic Safety Committee urged drivers to adhere to the updated limits in the interest of their own and the safety of others

Abu Dhabi transport authority announced on Wednesday changes to speed limits on three major roads in the emirate. The speed reduction will take effect from February 9.

The Joint Traffic Safety Committee said the reduction in the maximum speed limits is aimed at enhancing road safety. The committee urged drivers to adhere to the updated limits in the interest of their own and the safety of others.

Recommended For You Philippine Congress suspends vote on Marcos impeachment complaints

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Under the new regulations, the three roads where speed has been reduced are below:



Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22) - in both directions from Al Nahda Interchange to Bani Yas Interchange, the maximum speed limit has been lowered from 160 km/h to 140 km/h.

Bani Yas Interchange up to the Bridge Complex in both directions will see the limit reduced from 140 km/h to 120 km/h. Al Rawdah Road (E30) in both directions has been changed from 120 km/h to 100 km/h.

These changes follow a series of earlier traffic safety updates in the Capital, as authorities continue efforts to reduce accidents and mishaps on roads. In April 2025, Abu Dhabi Mobility reduced speed limits on two other major highways:



Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) saw its limit drop from 160 km/h to 140 km/h. Abu Dhabi–Sweihan Road (E20) was reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h.

Authorities also lifted the minimum speed limit system of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (E311), aimed at improving traffic safety and easing the movement of heavy trucks. Now, motorists do not require to maintain a minimum speed of 120km/h. This also eliminated Dh400 fines tied to minimum-speed non-compliance.

From October 2025, authorities implemented a variable speed limit system on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street that adjusts limits dynamically based on real-time road conditions such as congestion, incidents, work zones, or weather. VSL system is connected to a central control system that receives data from sensors or traffic cameras.



Down to 80kmph: Speed limit to reduce on key Ras Al Khaimah road from January 2026

Increased toll timings, prohibited lanes: 5 UAE road rules introduced to reduce traffic, accidents New speed limits in UAE: These 4 roads announced changes in 2025

ALSO READ