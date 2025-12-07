403
Azerbaijan, Armenia hold talks on regional peace
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani and Armenian officials discussed advancing peace and regional cooperation during a panel at the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital. Azerbaijan Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev and Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan took part in the discussion titled “Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future.”
Hajiyev highlighted progress on implementing the Washington agreements, emphasizing initiatives such as economic development, regional connectivity, and confidence-building measures. He stressed Azerbaijan’s “strong intention… to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity,” as noted in a post on US social media company X.
Grigoryan highlighted efforts to strengthen trust between the governments and societies of both nations, acknowledging that a certain level of confidence has developed among leaders and their teams. He also discussed the International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), commonly referred to as the Zangezur Corridor, as a potential driver for Armenia’s economic growth. “At the Washington summit, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States signed a document in which this route is called TRIPP. We are referring to this term. And we are confident that TRIPP will open up great opportunities not only for the region but also for businesses and countries outside the region,” Grigoryan said.
The Armenian official also pointed to early signs of cooperation, including Azerbaijan lifting its transit embargo on Armenian goods and Armenia’s willingness to facilitate transit for Azerbaijani products. He noted that reopening transport links could reduce costs for the public and contribute to broader economic development.
