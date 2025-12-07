403
Thailand calls for UN fact-finding mission on Cambodia border landmines
(MENAFN) Thailand has called on the United Nations to establish an independent fact-finding mission to investigate alleged new landmine use along its border with Cambodia, as reported during the 22nd meeting of States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in Geneva.
Speaking at the convention, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Thailand had pursued “every bilateral mechanism in good faith” to resolve the mine issue with Cambodia. He emphasized the risks posed by unverified mine planting, stating, “If a state party can plant new mines and simply deny it without consequence, what will happen after the next casualty?” Phuangketkeow urged the UN secretary-general to facilitate the independent mission, calling it “the fairest, most effective and transparent way forward.” He added, “This step would depoliticize the issue and demonstrate that the Convention’s procedures can uphold its integrity when challenged.”
Cambodia’s delegation, led by Senior Minister Ly Thuc, strongly rejected the accusations, describing them as “unsubstantiated claims” that do not promote peace. The delegation emphasized that the convention should remain a forum for “Partnership, Dialogue, and a Shared Commitment to protect lives, restore peace, and build a safer world for future generations.” They also cautioned against turning the platform into a venue for political confrontation, insisting it should instead foster constructive dialogue among States Parties.
The dispute follows a recent escalation when Thailand suspended a peace pact after four Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion in Si Sa Ket province. Both nations had previously signed a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur in October, witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Earlier, on July 28, Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to an unconditional ceasefire during a trilateral meeting hosted by Anwar, following weeks of cross-border hostilities.
