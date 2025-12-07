Sri Lankan Minister Says Qatar's Humanitarian Aid 'Beyond Monetary Value'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sri Lanka's Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning H E Anil Jayantha Fernando lauded Qatar's humanitarian response to the devastating cyclone that struck Sri Lanka recently, describing it as“a gesture that goes far beyond its monetary value.”

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula yesterday Minister Fernando said the assistance“really entails humanity and global cooperation. It is much more than a material gift, and we would like to maintain this good relationship and friendship with Qatar in the future as well,” referring to the urgent humanitarian aid announced by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) for communities affected by the deadly cyclone in Sri Lanka.

He is on a three-day official visit to Qatar, mainly to participate in the Doha Forum 2025. Describing this year's Doha Forum theme, 'Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,' as timely, the Minister stressed that countries must collectively re-evaluate why global commitments often fail to translate into meaningful action.

He emphasised that countries often return home from global summits to face domestic challenges that shift priorities and delay progress.

“National politics, identity politics, and limited economic and technological capacities all come into play,” he said.“We must find ways to reach global consensus while temporarily keeping aside national politics if we truly want social justice in action.”

Commenting on Qatar's expanding role as a mediator and humanitarian actor, Minister Fernando said the country has continually gained global respect, noting that its engagement is marked by neutrality and sincerity.

“We should really highly commend their role in bringing global peace and a conducive environment to the world,” he said.“In Qatar's intervention, I see that the geopolitical essence is either very minimal or zero. That creates an opportunity for countries and global organisations to play a democratic and natural role.”



On the opening day of the Doha Forum, Minister Fernando participated in a panel titled“The Digital Dimensions of Human Trafficking: Emerging Threats, Innovations, and Global Responses.” The discussion explored how digital transformation is reshaping the global fight against human trafficking and highlighted how governments, international organisations, and the private sector can ethically and effectively use technology to safeguard vulnerable communities.

He is also scheduled to meet with Qatari ministers, donor agencies and Sri Lankan expatriates during the visit.

Sri Lanka's Cabinet recently approved the establishment of the“Rebuilding Sri Lanka” fund to support national recovery after the devastating cyclone Ditwah, and Minister Fernando was appointed as Chairman of its fund management committee. The cyclone caused landslides and floods, resulting in about 2 million people, nearly one in ten Sri Lankans, being affected.

“The cabinet has appointed several committees, and one of them is tasked with fundraising. After that, we will determine how the funds should be allocated to address the needs.” He said urgent priorities include repairing destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and restoring livelihoods in agriculture, fisheries, and other sectors.

“Without global help, we cannot address this issue,” he stressed.“We believe that together we can solve this problem. To materialise it, we need a huge fund.”

He also emphasised that the government's ongoing anti-corruption stance is key to managing recovery funds responsibly.

“We maintain a policy of zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.“This discipline enhances public trust and investor confidence. Since donations are coming in, transparency is crucial.”

His message to donors, especially Sri Lankans living abroad, was one of unity and shared responsibility.“Everyone can contribute at their capacity, big or small. It shows your generosity and sense of belonging,” he said.“Collectivism is important to address any issue.”

He added that Sri Lanka intends not only to recover but to transform.

