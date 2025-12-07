403
Bill Gates says AI to transform world, Africa must keep up
(MENAFN) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told attendees at the Doha Forum 2025 that artificial intelligence is poised to reshape nearly every aspect of modern life — from artistic expression to public services — and warned that those who embrace the technology early will hold the greatest influence over its direction. He emphasized that rapidly developing regions, especially in Africa, must be fully included in this transformation, according to general reports from the event.
Gates compared AI’s significance to transformative technologies of past eras, saying it will have a universal impact similar to “chips or electricity or advanced medicines,” and that its true potential lies in how societies choose to use it.
“All we can say today is that the people who jump in early — that is where a lot of creativity is going to come,” he said.
Because Africa has one of the world’s youngest populations, Gates argued that the continent could become a major driver of new ideas and innovation. “Because Africa is young, they’ll have a disproportionate number of the people who have kind of new ideas about how to shape it and take it.”
He predicted sweeping changes across creative industries — such as filmmaking, photography, literature, and design — noting that the technology leaves vast new directions open. “Across the entire world, the idea of how AI is going to change creativity — making movies, photos, books — it's really very open-ended,” he said.
While he acknowledged that foundational AI models will likely continue emerging from the US and China due to their scientific and computational advantages, he added that broad access will be maintained because “there’ll be lots of free open-source capability,” and strong competition will keep paid tools within reach.
Gates highlighted the transformative potential of AI for low-income communities, especially in Africa, where his foundation focuses much of its work. He described how AI-powered virtual medical systems could provide direct, personalized health support through a basic mobile phone:
“One of the great things about AI is that anyone who has a cell phone will have the ability to dial a number or connect through an application and simply talk to a doctor — a virtual doctor — which is driven by AI,” he said.
Such a system, he continued, would remember “everything they’ve ever said about their health,” operate continuously, and be free for users.
A similar approach, he said, can help farmers gain direct guidance about crops, soil, weather conditions, and livestock. With better tools, information, and improved genetics, Gates argued that agriculture could become a central engine of economic growth across Africa:
“The opportunity for that sector is to more than overcome those headwinds and turn this into the primary area of big economic growth.”
Gates reflected on the origins of the Gates Foundation, explaining that its purpose since 2000 has been to help children thrive by targeting diseases and challenges that receive little global funding despite causing massive loss of life. He noted that malaria alone killed “about 600,000 children” this year and described the global failure to eliminate it as unacceptable.
“It is truly insane that a world that’s this rich doesn’t find the resources” to end the disease, he said, adding: “There’s every reason to think we should be able to get rid of malaria that no child should ever suffer from that.”
He also stressed that malnutrition severely undermines child development, calling it an overlooked but devastating barrier to learning and health.
“You cannot be educated to any reasonable level if you’ve been malnourished,” he said, describing it as an “evil” that blocks a child’s physical and cognitive growth.
Gates emphasized that the greatest challenge — and responsibility — is ensuring equal access to artificial intelligence.
“Making sure that AI… is available, particularly to young people in the Global South — I’d say that is one thing our foundation has taken on as a goal,” he said.
He added that innovations developed in Africa may ultimately inspire the rest of the world:
“In some cases… these innovators in the Global South are taking this new tool and taking advantage of it.”
