Russia Renounces Three Defense Pacts with Canada, France, Portugal
(MENAFN) Moscow has officially withdrawn from three longstanding defense agreements with Western nations, severing military cooperation ties that date back to the Soviet era.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin authorized the termination Saturday through an official decree now visible on the government's digital portal. The move targets defense partnerships with Canada, France, and Portugal—all NATO member states.
The withdrawal encompasses agreements spanning three decades of military engagement. Moscow is abandoning "the termination of the agreement between the government of the USSR and the government of Canada concerning military-line visits, signed in Moscow on November 20, 1989; the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the French Republic on defense cooperation, signed in Moscow on February 4, 1994; and the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Portuguese Republic on military cooperation, signed in Moscow on August 4, 2000."
Russia's Foreign Ministry received orders to formally communicate the decision to officials in Ottawa, Paris, and Lisbon.
The cancellations mark another deterioration in military-diplomatic relations between Russia and Western powers, dissolving frameworks that once facilitated defense dialogue and joint military initiatives.
