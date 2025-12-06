Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Advisor To Prime Minister And Official Mofa Spokesperson Meets Special Representative Of President Of Uzbekistan For Afghanistan


2025-12-06 07:09:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed Mohammed Al Ansari, met on Saturday with HE Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Dr. Ismatulla Irgashev, on the margins of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

Discussions during the meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to advance them, reinforcing cooperation in Afghanistan, as well as various other subjects of shared interest.

The Peninsula

