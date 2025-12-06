11-Day Chase Ends: Srinagar's Elusive Black Bear Finally Captured Near Nigeen

Bear at KU Girls' Hostel

Srinagar ~ After keeping Srinagar on edge for nearly 11 days, a wandering black bear that roamed through some of the city's busiest neighbourhoods was finally trapped on Saturday evening near Nigeen Lake-bringing a dramatic end to one of the most intense wildlife search operations the city has witnessed in years.

The bear, whose repeated sightings at NIT Srinagar, Kashmir University, SKIMS Soura and several residential pockets had sparked panic, walked into a specially installed cage following sustained monitoring by Wildlife Department teams, aided by Srinagar Police.

Officials said the animal was safely secured near Bota Bagh in Lal Bazar without any injuries to people. It will undergo a medical check-up before being relocated to a safe forest area as per wildlife protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extraordinary movement of the bear across urban Srinagar had prompted a citywide rescue effort involving multiple agencies and round-the-clock surveillance. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant during wildlife intrusions and to alert officials immediately.

Meanwhile, the search continues for another bear reportedly sighted near the University of Kashmir, with surveillance in the area further intensified.