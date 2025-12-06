Malakand University Lecturer's Attan Dance Sparks Campus Debate After Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Malakand University's 25th anniversary celebrations took an unexpected turn after a video of Political Science lecturer Sajid Khan Mehsud performing the traditional Attan went viral, triggering sharp reactions both in support and in criticism.

The university had organized a three-day programme featuring a chrysanthemum (flower) exhibition, cultural stalls and a Pashto mushaira, all formally approved by the administration. Students participated enthusiastically, and the event initially drew positive responses-until the clip of Mehsud dancing began circulating on social media.

While many students and citizens welcomed the video as a lighthearted cultural moment, criticism soon emerged from religious groups and some social media users who framed the act as a violation of“moral boundaries.” One user, Ata-ur-Rahman, publicly identified the lecturer and his department while attacking the performance, after which several pages amplified the video according to their own narratives.

Speaking to TNN, Sajid Khan Mehsud said that although a large number of people appreciated the performance, a few individuals attempted to politicize a simple cultural gesture.

“Attan is a respected part of Pashtun heritage,” he said, adding that the programme was not informal or secretive but a fully sanctioned university event with administrative oversight.

He stressed that he had broken no rules and participated in nothing that could be deemed objectionable under the university's code of conduct, but regretted that some critics targeted his identity and profession instead of offering reasoned criticism.

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) strongly objected to the event, calling certain activities“immodest and inappropriate” for a campus situated in a conservative region. The group said it had already met university officials and urged tighter controls on future events.

However, most students, alumni and political activists came out in support of the lecturer, arguing that cultural expression should not be demonized.

ANP leader Izhar Khan said the controversy reflected a clash between those unwilling to tolerate differing views and those who believe in coexistence and cultural freedom.

“Attan is a historic and spiritual expression in Pashtun society,” he said.“Such programmes should be held repeatedly because they strengthen social sanity and counter extremism.”

Mukhtar Ali Yousafzai, a PhD scholar at Quaid-i-Azam University, also backed the lecturer, noting that cultural programmes-including music and Attan-are routine across major universities. Calling the criticism unfair, he said Attan offers physical and emotional relief and is widely practiced without controversy.

Online, the debate continues to revolve around two positions: one framing the performance as contrary to a teacher's 'dignity,' and the other asserting that educators, like anyone else, have the right to cultural participation. Opponents argue that mixed-gender events violate campus traditions, while supporters claim universities should model diversity, tolerance and cultural openness.

Although Malakand University has not issued an official statement, sources say the administration has assured IJT representatives that procedural improvements will be made for future events.

The controversy has reignited discussion about how campuses in Malakand balance cultural expression, social norms and religious sensitivities-where even a short video can spark wider political and ideological battles.

In a separate statement, JUI Lower Dir's digital media coordinator Umair Ahmad Yousafzai condemned the music and dance activities as contrary to Islamic values and traditional modesty, announcing an All Parties Conference on December 8 in Gulabad to discuss a formal response.