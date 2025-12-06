403
U.S., Kenya Strike USD1.6B Health Deal
(MENAFN) Kenya secured a groundbreaking $1.6 billion health investment from the United States on Thursday, marking the first direct government-to-government health partnership between Washington and an African nation. The five-year commitment positions Kenya at the forefront of a new American approach to international health cooperation.
President William Ruto hailed the agreement as transformative for his administration's universal healthcare ambitions. The framework, finalized in Washington, DC, establishes Kenya as the pilot country for what American officials envision as an expandable model across multiple nations.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi executed the historic framework, which fundamentally restructures how American health assistance flows into partner countries.
Rubio explained Washington's rationale for selecting Kenya as the inaugural partner, citing the East African nation's institutional strength and geopolitical reliability.
"The first one we're going to sign is with Kenya. And the reason why is twofold. Number one, because of our close partnership. Number two, because they are highly stable and have strong institutions, both in government and in the health care sector," Rubio stated.
The arrangement eliminates traditional third-party distribution channels, instead channeling funds directly through Kenyan governmental infrastructure—a mechanism Ruto emphasized will enhance both transparency and effectiveness.
"The signing of the historic Health Cooperation Framework between Kenya and the government of the United States marks a significant strengthening of our commitment to the full actualization of universal health coverage," Ruto declared.
"Under this agreement, the United States will commit $1.6 billion to Kenya over the next five years, resources that will be channeled directly through government institutions, eliminating third-party intermediaries and guaranteeing that support reaches the intended beneficiaries for maximum impact and accountability," Ruto added.
The funding targets critical healthcare infrastructure gaps: advanced medical technology procurement, consistent supply chains to facilities nationwide, healthcare workforce expansion, and broader insurance penetration among Kenyan citizens, according to Ruto.
Ruto expressed gratitude for Kenya's selection as the framework's debut recipient.
"We express our deep appreciation to the government of the United States, under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, for choosing Kenya as the first nation to sign such a framework. This decision reflects growing confidence in the strength, sustainability and reform momentum of our health care systems," the president said.
The partnership extends a quarter-century collaboration during which Washington has deployed over $7 billion to Kenya through initiatives addressing HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal mortality, scientific research, and epidemic monitoring systems.
