PHOTOS: Ravindra Jadeja's Luxurious Jamnagar Bungalow Goes Viral On Birthday

Ravindra Jadeja Birthday: Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hails from Jamnagar, Gujarat. He is one of the most famous people in his hometown. He has a bungalow in Jamnagar that has a royal look.

Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is now 36. He's one of the world's best players, often winning lost matches for his team. He lives in his hometown of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Jadeja's Jamnagar bungalow is like a glass palace. He lives a lavish life funded by his cricket and brand endorsement earnings, with the IPL being a major source. Let's see his home.

Ravindra Jadeja's bungalow is located in Jamnagar and is 4 stories high. He is as famous for his bungalow as he is on the cricket field. His house is also quite luxurious.

Jadeja's bungalow looks like a royal palace, with huge doors, antique furniture, and chandeliers. The interior decor is stunning, featuring many expensive and unique showpieces.

There is a luxurious sofa in the living room of Ravindra Jadeja's bungalow. He often shares pictures of his house on social media. His bungalow has a very large dining area that gives a royal feel.

Besides the bungalow, Ravindra Jadeja also has a farmhouse named 'Mr. Jaddu's Farm House'. He spends most of his time there with his horses and often shares pictures of them on social media.