Azerbaijan, Armenia Must Focus On Institutionalizing Lasting Peace - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Our efforts must focus on institutionalizing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said during a panel discussion with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev at an international forum in Qatar's Doha, Trend reports.

"Yerevan and Baku's striving for peace is of special importance, because without this, efforts of the international community cannot lead to a result. Now we need to work on the institutionalization of peace to make it long-term," the Armenian official explained.

He noted that many narratives of Baku and Yerevan are now closely aligned, whereas a few years ago, the sides discussed conflicting narratives.

Speaking about the August meeting in Washington, Grigoryan highlighted that the positions of Yerevan and Baku, along with the commitment of U.S. President Donald Trump, played a crucial role.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson's personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.