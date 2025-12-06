Kazakhstan Reports Rise In Oil Product Exports Through Dostyk Station To China
The export of other goods also saw growth. For example, chemical products totaled 70,600 tons, which is a 1% increase, while the export of compound feed surged 3 times to 522,400 tons compared to the same period of 2024
During the specified timeframe of January to November 2025, the aggregate throughput of railway freight transiting the Dostyk-Alashankou junction along the China-Kazakhstan frontier reached a substantial 17.8 million tons, reflecting a 6% uptick relative to the corresponding interval in 2024.
The Dostyk-Alashankou corridor was commissioned in 1991, marking a significant milestone in cross-border connectivity and facilitating transcontinental logistics operations. In the fiscal year 2024, the throughput at the crossing reached an impressive 18.266 million tons of cargo, reflecting a substantial 14.6% uptick relative to the preceding year, 2023.
