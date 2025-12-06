Kazakhstan Reports Rise In Oil Product Exports Through Dostyk Station To China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Oil product exports from Kazakhstan through the Dostyk station to China reached 322,800 tons from January through November 2025, which is a 35.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The export of other goods also saw growth. For example, chemical products totaled 70,600 tons, which is a 1% increase, while the export of compound feed surged 3 times to 522,400 tons compared to the same period of 2024

During the specified timeframe of January to November 2025, the aggregate throughput of railway freight transiting the Dostyk-Alashankou junction along the China-Kazakhstan frontier reached a substantial 17.8 million tons, reflecting a 6% uptick relative to the corresponding interval in 2024.

The Dostyk-Alashankou corridor was commissioned in 1991, marking a significant milestone in cross-border connectivity and facilitating transcontinental logistics operations. In the fiscal year 2024, the throughput at the crossing reached an impressive 18.266 million tons of cargo, reflecting a substantial 14.6% uptick relative to the preceding year, 2023.