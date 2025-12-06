403
Trump, Mexico, Canada Leaders Convene Over Trade
(MENAFN) Three North American leaders convened behind closed doors Friday as escalating tariff battles threaten to overshadow their joint hosting of soccer's premier global tournament.
Donald Trump, the U.S. president, met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington immediately following the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony for the competition all three nations will co-host.
The White House acknowledged the encounter without releasing substantive information, though Trump previewed to journalists beforehand that immigration and trade would dominate the agenda.
A Canadian news organization, reported through the prime minister's office that the trio conducted their discussion privately without staff or advisers present.
Sheinbaum described the session as "excellent," and said three leaders discussed "the great opportunity that the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents."
"We agreed to continue working together on trade issues with our teams," the Mexican leader posted on X, the U.S. social media platform.
This diplomatic engagement unfolds against deteriorating continental relations now defined by open trade hostilities, triggered by Trump's levies on Canadian and Mexican imports—justified as countermeasures against unauthorized migration, fentanyl smuggling, and commercial deficits—and with the 2026 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) review approaching.
Trump declared Wednesday the U.S. will "either let (it) expire or work out another deal with Mexico and Canada," charging his neighbors with taking "advantage of the United States," a recurring accusation from Trump.
Canada and Mexico formalized a bilateral trade and security partnership this past September.
