China, US pledge to strengthen trade cooperation
(MENAFN) Top trade negotiators from China and the United States have committed to broadening areas of collaboration to maintain stable and positive bilateral economic relations, following recent discussions between the two nations’ leaders.
China’s Vice Premier and chief trade negotiator, He Lifeng, held a video conference with senior U.S. officials, including the Treasury Secretary and the Trade Representative, according to official reports.
During the discussions, the two sides conducted “in-depth and constructive exchanges” on implementing agreements reached by their heads of state during a meeting in Busan, South Korea, as well as in a subsequent phone call on November 24.
Both parties also agreed to continue practical cooperation while addressing mutual concerns in the economic and trade sectors.
Regarding dispute management, participants pledged to “continue to fully leverage the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, continuously lengthen the list of areas for cooperation and shorten the list of problems, in order to promote the sustained, stable and positive development of China-US economic and trade relations.”
The November 24 phone call between the two leaders covered topics including fentanyl, soybeans, other agricultural products, and the situation in Ukraine. This followed their October 30 meeting in Busan, where the leaders reached a trade agreement after a period of tariff-related tensions.
