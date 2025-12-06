403
China vows aid to Gaza to ease humanitarian crisis
(MENAFN) China has pledged $100 million in assistance to Palestine to help address the humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip. The announcement was made during discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the conclusion of Macron’s three-day state visit to China.
“China will provide $100 million of assistance to Palestine to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support its recovery and reconstruction,” Xi said during a meeting held in Beijing.
Xi described the current global situation as “far from tranquil,” noting that complex political disputes and conflicts persist in multiple regions.
He added, “China and France will work together for the realization of a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question at an early date.”
Addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Xi told Macron that China "supports all efforts conducive to peace and hopes that parties can reach, through dialogue and negotiation, a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement that is accepted by all parties concerned." He further emphasized, "China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis. At the same time, China firmly opposes any irresponsible attempt to shift blame or smear others."
After their official meetings in Beijing, the two leaders traveled to Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province for informal discussions.
Regarding the aid pledge, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the funds will support post-conflict reconstruction efforts aimed at easing the humanitarian situation and alleviating Palestinian suffering.
“China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights and will continue working relentlessly with the international community for a full and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the easing of the humanitarian situation there, and an early political settlement of the Palestinian question on the basis of the two-state solution,” the spokesperson stated during a news briefing.
