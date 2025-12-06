403
Rubio, Peruvian Foreign Minister Convene to Combat Crime Cartels
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened with Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela Friday to advance coordinated strategies against transnational criminal networks and bolster hemispheric security, the State Department confirmed.
Rubio reinforced America's dedication to collaborating with Peru on safeguarding vital mineral supply chains, department spokesperson Tommy Pigott disclosed.
The Secretary emphasized that as both nations prepare to commemorate two centuries of diplomatic ties in 2026, Washington will maintain its partnership with Lima across commerce, aerospace, and defense sectors.
Writing on X, the U.S. social media platform, Rubio stated the discussions propelled joint initiatives to "disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation."
Both foreign ministers pledged collaborative action on these priorities and recognized the necessity for enhanced regional coordination, a Peruvian Foreign Ministry statement indicated.
High-Stakes Security Mission Planned
The statement revealed a senior-level U.S. security delegation will travel to Peru's capital Lima next week to forge an effective operational framework for combating organized crime syndicates.
Diplomatic talks also explored aviation and space collaboration prospects while highlighting the strategic value of expanding economic and commercial relationships between the two nations.
Additionally, as celebrations approach for the bicentennial of bilateral relations next year, Rubio accepted an invitation from his Peruvian counterpart to visit the country.
The United States formalized diplomatic relations with Peru in 1826, six years following Peru's liberation from Spanish colonial rule.
