Jahez Returns As Gold Sponsor Of The 11Th Gulf Bank 642 Marathon

Salem Al-Sanea:“Engaging with the Kuwaiti community and supporting events that bring people together is really important to us.”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Promoting Health, Wellness and Active Lifestyles in Kuwait

– Jahez Application, a pioneering lifestyle platform that connects customers with their favourite shops through online orders, proudly marked the successful completion of its participation as Gold Sponsor of the 11th Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, organized by Gulf Bank in collaboration with Suffix Events, a company specializing in sports event management. The sponsorship serves as a testament to Jahez's dedication to fostering a culture of well-being and active living among its employees and the wider community.

Recognized by World Athletics and AIMS, the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon once again proved to be one of Kuwait's largest community sporting events, bringing together thousands of runners of all ages and nationalities in the heart of Kuwait City. This year marked Jahez's third consecutive year partnering with the marathon, each year introducing a new and innovative form of participation. A commitment that reflects the Company's approach to engaging meaningfully with the Kuwaiti community and aligns with the values defined under its corporate social responsibility framework.

As part of its Gold Sponsorship, Jahez hosted an interactive fitness themed activation encouraging visitors to engage in simple physical challenges designed to promote movement and inspire healthier daily habits. Jahez booth attracted strong footfall throughout the day and resulted in significant app downloads for the Jahez application.

Adding to the excitement, Jahez rewarded participants with valuable giveaways, including an iPhone 17 Pro Max, an Apple Watch and multiple KD 100 vouchers, all announced on stage to celebrate the spirit of participation and community involvement.

Several Jahez employees were also present throughout the marathon, supporting and contributing to the activities demonstrating the company's belief that true leadership begins with action and that promoting wellness starts from within.

Commenting on the Company's participation in the marathon, Salem Al-Sanea, Growth Manager of Jahez, said,“Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is one of the most important sporting and social events in Kuwait that intersects with the vision of Jahez, through which we seek to encourage our consumers, citizens and residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to make sports and physical activities a priority. The project is closest to our hearts and we are very excited about the positive impact our continued collaboration with Gulf Bank and Suffix has on Kuwait's community.”

Al-Sanea added,“Engaging with the Kuwaiti community and supporting events that bring people together is really important to us. We're grateful to the organizers, volunteers and everyone who contributed to making this year's marathon a success and we're proud to have seen the event inspire health, well-being and community spirit across Kuwait.”

This year's marathon drew more than 10,000 participants, with runners coming from over 100 nationalities. The participation included nearly 5,000 non-Kuwaiti residents and over 800 international runners who flew into Kuwait specifically to take part in the marathon. Building on this strong turnout and diverse community engagement, Jahez reaffirms its commitment to continue rolling out similar initiatives in the coming year supporting sports, wellness and community activities that inspire a healthy, active lifestyle across Kuwait.

About Jahez

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.