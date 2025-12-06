Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eurozone Economy Outpaces Forecasts with 0.3 Percent Growth

2025-12-06 03:44:49
(MENAFN) The currency bloc's economic expansion outpaced initial projections during the third quarter, according to final figures released Friday by Eurostat.

The euro area posted 0.3% quarter-on-quarter growth between July and September, surpassing the 0.2% preliminary estimate and accelerating from the prior quarter's modest 0.1% advance.

Across the broader European Union, economic output climbed 0.4% during the three-month period.

Denmark dominated quarterly performance among member nations, delivering a robust 2.3% GDP increase. Luxembourg and Sweden followed with matching 1.1% expansions.

Conversely, Ireland and Finland experienced identical 0.3% contractions, marking the steepest declines, while Romania's economy shrank 0.2%.

Year-over-year comparisons showed the eurozone advancing 1.4%, trailing the EU's broader 1.6% annual expansion, Eurostat reported.

The eurozone encompasses 20 nations that have adopted the euro as their primary currency.

MENAFN06122025000045017169ID1110445159



MENAFN

