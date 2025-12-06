Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up 35 Cents To USD 63.04 Pb

2025-12-06 03:02:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 35 cents to USD 63.04 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 62.69 pb the earlier day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate rose by 49 cents and 41 cents to USD 63.75 and USD 60.08 pb respectively. (end)
km


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

