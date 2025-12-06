403
US, Peru hold talks on transnational crime, boost regional security
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, the US secretary of state held talks with Peru’s foreign minister to advance cooperation against transnational criminal groups and reinforce security efforts across the region. The discussion also touched on broader strategic collaboration between the two nations.
As stated by official accounts, the secretary reaffirmed Washington’s dedication to working with Peru on safeguarding key mineral supply chains. He also stressed that, with the bicentennial of diplomatic ties approaching in 2026, both nations intend to expand collaboration in areas such as commerce, space-related projects, and security initiatives.
In a message posted on a major US social media platform, he said the meeting furthered shared efforts to "disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation."
Peruvian officials noted that both sides agreed on the importance of heightened regional coordination and committed to advancing joint measures. According to these statements, a senior team of US security specialists is expected to arrive in Lima next week to help craft a more effective framework to confront organized crime.
The dialogue also explored potential partnerships in aviation and space technology, alongside opportunities to broaden bilateral economic engagement. As part of next year’s celebration of 200 years of formal relations, the US secretary of state is scheduled to visit Peru at the invitation of his Peruvian counterpart.
Reports recall that the United States first established diplomatic relations with Peru in 1826, several years after the South American nation gained its independence from Spain.
