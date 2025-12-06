Mahaparinirvan Diwas: VP, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' and said that his relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity "laid the foundation of a modern, progressive and inclusive India". In a post shared on X, the Vice President said that Ambedkar's visionary ideas continue to guide the national journey towards a just and harmonious society. "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice. His relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity laid the foundation of a modern, progressive and inclusive India. His visionary ideas continue to guide our national journey towards a just and harmonious society. Babasaheb's enduring legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations. I bow in deep reverence to his revered memory and timeless contributions," the VP wrote. On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice. His relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity laid the foundation of a modern,... - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) December 6, 2025

PM Modi, Opposition Leader Pay Homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the Parliament in New Delhi, marking the 70th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution. In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the 70th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, and reiterated that safeguarding Ambedkar's ideas and the Constitution remains a shared national responsibility. Speaking to reporters after the tribute ceremony, Rahul Gandhi described Babasaheb Ambedkar as a towering national figure whose ideas continue to guide India's democratic and social framework. "Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution. The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Commemoration at Parliament

The commemoration of the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas began with a floral tribute from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Parliamentarians, and many other dignitaries who attended the VIP session in the early hours of the day.

Significance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneering advocate of social empowerment, passed away on December 6, 1956. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually to commemorate his contributions to nation-building, social justice and empowerment of marginalised communities. (ANI)

