All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council Welcomes RBI's 25 Basis Point Repo Rate Cut As A Boost To Economic Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 5, 2025: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) welcomes the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the key repo rate. This progressive and timely measure reflects the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Finance Minister's commitment to strengthening India's economic environment.
The gem and jewellery sector, a vital contributor to employment and exports, will benefit significantly from this reduction in interest rates. Lower borrowing costs and improved liquidity will ease financial pressures, enhance business confidence, and support growth across the trade.
Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC, said: "We sincerely appreciate the Government of India and the RBI for this supportive move. The repo rate cut will help the trade stabilise, sustain, and grow in the coming months. It is a welcome relief for our industry and will encourage investment, strengthen retail demand, and create a more conducive environment for expansion."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, added: "This decision demonstrates the government's proactive approach to nurturing economic growth. By easing financial pressures, the RBI has created an enabling environment for businesses in the gem and jewellery sector to flourish. We urge all our fellow members nationwide to take note of this positive development and utilise the benefit effectively, especially small and medium enterprises that form the backbone of our industry."
The GJC believes this move will have a cascading positive impact across allied industries, empowering artisans, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. With improved liquidity, jewellers will be better positioned to meet consumer demand during the upcoming festive and wedding seasons, further contributing to India's economic momentum.
The Council reiterates its gratitude to the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India for their continued support. This measure will strengthen the sector's resilience and long-term growth, reinforcing India's position as a global leader in gems and jewellery.
About GJC:
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360 degree approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 20 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.
