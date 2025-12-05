IGPL Dubai Debut: India's First Franchise Golf League Goes Global At The Els Club

A bold new chapter in franchise golf is about to unfold in the UAE as the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), India's first-ever franchise-based golf league where men and women compete for equal prize money, makes its international debut at The Els Club, Dubai, from December 8–10, 2025.

Launched recently, the IGPL has already built a reputation for its high-energy team format, strong league identity, and its mission to make golf more competitive, inclusive, and entertaining. Its arrival in Dubai marks a significant milestone for both Indian golf and the region's rapidly expanding sports landscape.

The league's UAE edition will bring together leading Indian professionals, rising talents, golf industry figures, and international enthusiasts for what is expected to be a world-class spectacle.

At the core of the initiative is co-founder and ambassador Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricket superstar, alongside CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, a seasoned figure in Indian golf administration.

The IGPL's partnerships with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) and the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) underscore its commitment to supporting Olympic ambitions and creating pathways for top athletes such as Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari.

Leading the expansion into Dubai is league icon and long-time UAE resident Shiv Kapur, whose presence brings both star power and strategic vision. He will host the event and help drive IGPL's global footprint.

Despite its youth, the IGPL has generated strong buzz thanks to its dynamic, T20-inspired approach to competition, a structure that blends professional and amateur divisions, team spirit, and fast-paced formats. Dubai, already a global sporting hub with deep golfing roots, is considered a natural fit for its first international showcase.

A strong lineup of seasoned Indian professionals, including Kapur, SSP Chawrasia, and Gaganjeet Bhullar (winner at both Delhi and Chandigarh City Tours), will headline the event, joined by exciting young prospects such as Kartik Singh and Veer Ganpathy.

League targets worldwide stage

Introducing the league's global ambitions, Shiv Kapur emphasised the significance of the UAE debut, saying:“Taking the IGPL format international has been a vision from the onset, and there's no better place to start than in Dubai, my home away from home.

"The Els Club offers world-class facilities, and we are excited to introduce the league's energy, camaraderie, and competitive spirit to the UAE golfing community.”

Highlighting the UAE's rising role in the sport, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy added:“The UAE has emerged as a dynamic golf destination, and hosting our first international edition here represents a major step in our global journey. We are thrilled to have our first tournament at The Els Club, Dubai, and are very much looking forward to bringing together golfers of all levels for an unforgettable experience.”

UAE's growing influence

Reflecting the broader significance for Asian golf, General Abdullah Al Hashimi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation, said:“The expansion of the IGPL to the UAE is a significant milestone for golf in Asia. It reflects the sport's accelerating growth across the continent and reaffirms the UAE's position as a global hub for elite talent, innovation, and world-class competition.”

With a groundbreaking format, elite players, and a venue fit for champions, the IGPL's arrival in Dubai promises to deliver a fresh, franchise-driven golf spectacle unlike anything the region has seen.